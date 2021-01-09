Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Man held for raping minor in Panipat

Man held for raping minor in Panipat

Panipat police have arrested a taxi driver for allegedly raping a 14-year-old deaf and dumb girl in Samalkha town of the district earlier this week.The accused has been...

Updated: Jan 09, 2021, 03:56 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Panipat police have arrested a taxi driver for allegedly raping a 14-year-old deaf and dumb girl in Samalkha town of the district earlier this week.

The accused has been identified as Mandeep Singh, 33, of Delhi, who was living in Samalkha at a rented accommodation in the locality of the victim.

As per the police complaint filed by mother of the victim, the incident took place on January 3 evening, when she was sitting outside her house.

The accused allegedly took her to a house on the pretext of buying her some sweets and raped her.



Her mother also suspected involvement of more people in the crime and following her complaint, the police sent samples of four more people for DNA examination.

Panipat ASP Pooja Vashisht said that the victim narrated the incident to her mother in her own way, who then approached the police and filed a complaint.

She said that the police also recorded the statement of the victim with the help of interpreters. She said that in her medical examination, it was confirmed that the victim was raped.

The ASP said that the accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In MEA’s clear-cut message to US, a reminder on S-400 deal
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
JP Nadda to launch BJP’s poll campaign for Bengal farmers on Saturday
by HT Correspondent
India says maintaining communications with China for complete disengagement at LAC
by HT Correspondent
Asked police to give intelligence updates on farmers’ protests: Punjab CM
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar

latest news

Gurugram school murder: Supplementary chargesheet filed against 4 former officials of Haryana Police
by HT Correspondent
Haryana withdraws termination of driver over Facebook post
by HT Correspondent
Man held for raping minor in Panipat
by HT Correspondent
Haryana schools log improvement in attendance
by Sunil Rahar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.