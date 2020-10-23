Sections
Man held for robbery bid at Ludhiana jewellery shop

The accused were captured in the CCTV cameras while fleeing from the shop, which led to the arrest of one them.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 23:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A month after four masked men tried to rob a jewellery store owner at gunpoint after posing as customers in the main market of Gujjarwal village on September 16, police on Friday arrested one of the accused.

He has been identified as Bikramjit Singh, alias Bittu, of Toosa village, Sudhar. A .12 bore rifle was recovered from the accused.

During interrogation, he revealed the names of his accomplices as Akashdeep Singh, alias Kashi, of Pakhowal; Manpreet Singh, alias Mani, of Narangwal; and Gurdeep Singh, alias Deepu, of Latala village.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana Rural) Charanjit Singh said the accused were captured in the CCTV cameras while fleeing from the shop. This helped police zero in on Bikramjit, who was arrested on Friday.

The accused had targeted the shop to steal the gold ornaments, but fled as the shopkeeper raised the alarm. The SSP said a hunt was on to arrest the remaining accused.

