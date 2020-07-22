Man held for shooting friend dead over ₹40,000

New Delhi: Police on Wednesday said they have arrested a 24-year-old man who allegedly shot his friend dead in northwest Delhi’s Wazirpur in April for demanding ₹40,000 the suspect owed him.

The suspect, Firoz Khan, who had been on the run for three-and-a-half months, was caught from Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road by a crime branch team following a chase and brief scuffle on Tuesday night. A pistol with three loaded cartridges was seized from Khan.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Rajesh Deo said that on April 5, a murder case was registered at Bharat Nagar police station on the complaint of Ishaq Khan, whose son Imran had been shot dead by Firoz. The complainant told the police that Firoz had borrowed ₹40,000 from his son and was threatening to kill him whenever he demanded it back.

On April 4 around 8pm, Imran left home saying he was going to collect money from Firoz. When he did not return, his father went looking out for him. The man saw his son in a scuffle with Firoz. Soon, Firoz took out a pistol, shot Imran in front of his father, and fled, an investigator said. Imran succumbed to the bullet injury and a murder case was registered.

During the probe, the crime branch team collected information about the suspect and his movements. On Tuesday, the team learnt that Firoz would be coming near Dhaula Peer on MB Road. A trap was laid, and after spotting Firoz riding a scooter the police personnel asked him to surrender.

“Firoz sped away but our team members chased him. His scooter slipped and he ran inside the forested area. When our team members asked him to stop, he tried to fire at them. However, a sub-inspector overpowered him after a brief scuffle,” Deo said.