Man held for stealing over 200 mobile phones from playgrounds

Gurugram: Police on Thursday arrested a 30-year-old executive of a multinational company from Faridabad who was allegedly involved in stealing over 200 mobile phones and siphoning off over ₹10 lakh from the bank accounts of the victims.

Police said the suspect would visit playgrounds, stadia and sports complexes and would mingle with players, while closely watching them unlock their phones and memorising their passwords. Later, he allegedly entered their dressing rooms and made away with their wallets and mobile phones from the space designated to keep them.

Police identified the suspect was identified as Twinkle Arora, a resident of Sector 17 in Faridabad. He worked as a technical support officer, responsible for the maintenance of the company’s servers. He was produced before the court on Saturday and was taken on three days police remand.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that Arora would use his victims’ ATM and cash cards to shop online and transfer money to another account. “With the unlocked mobile phone, he could use the one time password to commit his crimes.As per records of money transactions, he has siphoned off Rs 10 lakd. He had stolen over 200 phones in June from Delhi, Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram,” he said.

Gururgam police had received more than 20 complaints in the last one month and cases were registered at different police stations against the unidentified person, said police.

On Wednesday, police received a complaint from a Sector 56 resident that he had gone to play cricket with his friends at a commercial playground in Sector 65 and an unidentified person stole his wallet and mobile phone.

Sangwan said there were no CCTV cameras installed in the area. “After the lockdown, the suspect had identified areas in the city with no CCTV cameras and started visiting there every morning and evening to steal the mobiles and wallets,” he said.

Police said there are more than 50 private cricket grounds in the city located in Ullahwas, Kadarpur, Badshahpur, Bairampur, Wazirabad, Baliyawas, Palam Vihar, and Sector 23 where several athletes come to train.

Finally, investigators got lucky with one CCTV camera located near a residence in Sector 65 that had caught Arora. Finding his movement suspicious, the crime investigation unit led by Ajay Dhankhar arrested him from his home.

Arora allegedly confessed . Dhankhar said during questioning he revealed that he has been lodged in Tihar jail, Nimka jail in Faridabad and in Bhondsi jail in the last three years. He was allegedly involved in laptop thefts and was arrested in 2019 from Delhi gate. “We have taken him on remand to get more details of cases and to recover the money from him,” he said.

The company he worked for allegedly did not do a background verification exercise before employing him.