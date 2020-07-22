Sections
Man held for vehicle lifting in Ludhiana

Police said the accused threatened them by saying he is related to a senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Police arrested a man for vehicle lifting on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Harjot Singh, 25, a resident of Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar. Police have recovered 13 stolen vehicles from his possession.

Assistant sub-inspector Gurcharan Singh, who arrested the accused, said when they stopped Harjot and asked for the documents of the vehicle he was riding, the accused started threatening him by saying he is related to a senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader.

The accused told police that he works at the family medical store and is the nephew of the owner of Gurmel Medical hall, who is also a senior SAD leader.



The accused told police that he lost Rs 25 lakh in gambling around two years ago and started lifting vehicles to pay the debt. He confessed to his involvement in 13 incidents of vehicle lifting, police said.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) at division number 5 police station.

