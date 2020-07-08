Sections
Home / Cities / Man, his brother booked for raping, abetting 20-year-old’s suicide

Man, his brother booked for raping, abetting 20-year-old’s suicide

Ghatkopar police booked a man for raping a 20-year-old woman and his brother for abetting her suicide. The woman died of suicide on Sunday.According to Ghatkopar police officers,...

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 01:15 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Ghatkopar police booked a man for raping a 20-year-old woman and his brother for abetting her suicide. The woman died of suicide on Sunday.

According to Ghatkopar police officers, the man raped the victim on the pretext of marriage, but later refused to marry her. She then approached his brother to intervene in the matter. But his brother threatened her and asked her to stay away from the accused, said the police. Following this, she ended her life.

Initially, an accidental death report was filed, but after the statement by the woman’s father, a first information report (FIR) was registered under 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the two brothers.

Senior inspector Nitin Alaknure from Ghatkopar police station said, “We haven’t arrested the accused yet as we are still investigating the case.”



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

US restricts visas on Chinese officials over Tibet
Jul 08, 2020 02:27 IST
Covid-19 patients can now book ambulances and beds online in Thane
Jul 08, 2020 02:07 IST
CR transports medicines for cancer patients from Maharashtra to Karnataka amid lockdown
Jul 08, 2020 01:55 IST
₹500 fine for not wearing mask, ₹200 for spitting in public place: MBMC
Jul 08, 2020 01:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.