Man, his uncle die in bike crash in Thane

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 01:15 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

A 28-year-old man and his uncle, residents of Kalwa, died after their bike crashed on the cement railing of Castle Mill flyover in Thane on Saturday.

The police said Nilesh Gaikwad and his uncle Ramesh Gaikwad, 38, was sitting pillion. They were returning from Majiwada when the accident took place around 5.30pm.

Senior inspector of Thane Nagar police station R Somawamshi said, “The man was not wearing a helmet and he was speeding. While taking a turn on the bridge, the two-wheeler skidded and crashed on the bridge railing. They fell and died on the spot.”

He added that they will register a case against Nilesh who was riding the bike and was speeding.



