Man hit by Delhi police vehicle dies during treatment

A 25-year-old man who was allegedly hit by a Delhi police vehicle on July 20 died during treatment at a private hospital on Saturday night. The family on Sunday protested demanding swift action in the case.

On the afternoon of July 20 two brothers, Surajpur residents Pawan (in his 20s) and Rahul, were on a motorcycle when the accident happened. A minivan sporting the sticker of “Delhi Police” crashed into them. They were rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment by onlookers while the driver fled with the vehicle.

On Saturday, Rahul died during treatment and his family members protested outside the hospital on Sunday morning alleging that the police had not taken any action in the matter.

“They were on their way to Pari Chowk to refill a gas cylinder around 12.30 pm when they were hit. The driver was speeding and dragged them for about 100 metres before stopping. The boy had lost his father a few years back. His family is in very poor shape after his death. Meanwhile, Noida police has not taken any appropriate action in the case. No statements have been taken from the other brother or onlookers,” said Satyendra Bhati, a family friend.

The younger brother was discharged, while the family was asked to pay a bill of ₹1.19 lakh.

“The bill has been waived. The body was sent for an autopsy and handed back to the family,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, Harish Chander.

He said that a probe in the matter is underway.

Police said that they managed to track the vehicle and the driver identified by his first name as Mohan, a Delhi resident, had surrendered at Surajpur police station. He was deployed at the police training college in Jharoda Kalan, Delhi. “He was released on bail,” said the DCP.

When contacted, a spokesperson for Delhi police said that the investigation is being handled completely by Noida police.