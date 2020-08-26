Sections
Man in custody for murder during Delhi riots wants bail to write exams

Man in custody for murder during Delhi riots wants bail to write exams

New Delhi: A 19-year-old man, facing murder charges in connection with the north-east Delhi riots, has moved a Delhi court seeking interim bail to appear for his CBSE class X...

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 22:59 IST

By Richa Banka,

New Delhi:

A 19-year-old man, facing murder charges in connection with the north-east Delhi riots, has moved a Delhi court seeking interim bail to appear for his CBSE class X compartment examination in mathematics and science.

In his plea, filed through advocate Mehmood Pracha, Suhaib Saifi said he was arrested on March 10 before which he was appearing for his CBSE Class 10 exams. The plea said Saifi had to write the mathematics and social science exams in custody. He passed social science but could not clear math.

Saifi said while his regular bail in the matter is pending adjudication, he should be granted interim bail for a month to enable him to prepare for the exams.



Pracha told the court that the admit card would be issued on September 5 and the dates of the examination would be mentioned on it. Following this, the court adjourned the matter till September 7.

Saifi was arrested in connection with the murder of one Mahroof Ali and his neighbour Shamshad during the north-east Delhi riots. The FIR was registered on a complaint by Ali’s brother, who alleged that the violent mob shot at the two people with the intention to kill them.

