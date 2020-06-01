Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Man injured in Sector 37 fire caused by LPG cylinder leak

Man injured in Sector 37 fire caused by LPG cylinder leak

Yashwant Singh, who runs a bakery in Sector 22, said he rushed home from work after his wife called to tell him about the fire and was injured while attempting to put it out

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 20:28 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Firemen at a shed in the backyard of a Sector 37 house. Cupboards and other items stored there were completely damaged in the fire. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Chandigarh Fire broke out in a shed in the backyard of a house in Sector 37 on Monday, suspected to have been caused by a leaking LPG cylinder, leaving the 55-year-old owner, Yashwant Singh, with minor burn injuries.

The shed was being used as a store. Some packaging material, cupboards and the cylinder were destroyed in the fire.

Yashwant Singh, who runs a bakery in Sector 22, said he rushed home from work after his wife called to tell him about the fire and was injured while attempting to put it out.

Police inspect the damaged cylinder. ( Keshav Singh/HT )

Three fire engines, two from fire stations in Sector 38 and one from Sector 17, put out the fire.



Yashwant Singh was sent home after treatment for minor injuries at the Government Multi Specialty Hospital in Sector 16.

