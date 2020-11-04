Sections
Man jumps before train in Dera Bassi

A man in his 30s ended his life by jumping in front of a special train run by the Railways to transport essential items in Dera Bassi on the intervening night of Monday and...

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 00:48 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A man in his 30s ended his life by jumping in front of a special train run by the Railways to transport essential items in Dera Bassi on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, GRP said. .

Ghaggar police post in-charge ASI Rajinder Singh Dhillon said the loco driver in a memo reported to the GRP that he saw a person hurriedly lying down on tracks while the train was approaching a rail over bridge near Ghaggar river.

ASI Dhillon said the man was wearing a black leather jacket and blue denims. The GRP did not find any ID in his possession. The body has been kept at the Dera Bassi civil hospital and inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of the CrPC.

