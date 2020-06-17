Man jumps to death, day after wife returns home after beating Covid-19

Gurugram:

A 45-year-old man allegedly jumped to death from the fourth floor of his apartment in a condominium in Sector 37-D on early Wednesday morning, a day after his wife was discharged from hospital after undergoing treatment for Covid-19, said the police.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the deceased’s wife had tested positive on June 9 and was admitted to a private hospital. She was discharged after a week on Tuesday and had returned home, he said.

“Around 3.40am, the man went out of his bedroom and allegedly jumped from the bedroom window,” Sangwan said, adding that the police did not recover any suicide note and are investigating the matter.

According to the police, doctors had advised the family to remain under home quarantine, and as per the protocol the man’s swabs had been collected and results were awaited.

Sangwan said that his first sample had tested negative for the virus, but he was still in panic. “His sample was collected again on Tuesday. He had not discussed any issues or problems with his family, apart from the coronavirus pandemic. As per preliminary investigation, he ended his own life fearing that he might have got infected,” he said.

The police official said that the wife told the investigating officer that her husband was restless all night. “Later she was informed by the security supervisor that he had fallen from the window,” said Sangwan.

The post mortem of the deceased will be conducted once his relatives will reach the city, said the police.

There have been at least five cases in the city in which people have allegedly ended their own lives after being tested positive for Covid-19 or a family member getting infected, the police said.

Virender Yadav, chief medical officer (CMO), said that if any patient or their family members have any sort of anxiety, they should meet senior clinical psychologists. “The recovery rate in coronavirus cases is indicative of the fact that more than half of positive cases have recovered from the disease,” he said.

Of 3,682 Covid-19 cases in Gurugram till June 16, 1,915 patients have been discharged after being cured, health department data shows.

To help people overcome any anxiety related to the coronavirus disease, the district mental health team has started counselling Covid-19 patients, their family members and at least two of their neighbouring households in urban clusters.

Dr Vinay Saini, a psychiatrist in the district health team, said that the government has launched a helpline 1075 for people dealing with anxiety or depression. “This disease is curable and people should reach out to doctors, family members and friends if they are feeling low. Such people should avoid spending time on social media platforms during this phase as there are a lot of rumours and fake news in circulation,” he said, adding that the helpline is open from 9am to 7pm.