Sections
Home / Cities / Man killed, 2 injured in clash over land dispute in Amrisar village, 14 booked

Man killed, 2 injured in clash over land dispute in Amrisar village, 14 booked

A 26-year-old man was killed and two others were injured in an attack made by over a dozen people over some land dispute at Jathol village in Ajnala sub-division of Amritsar on Saturday.The...

Updated: May 02, 2020 21:10 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 26-year-old man was killed and two others were injured in an attack made by over a dozen people over some land dispute at Jathol village in Ajnala sub-division of Amritsar on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Jaskaran Singh. And the injured are his father Ravel Singh and uncle Sukhdev Singh.

Police have booked 14 persons identified as Tarsem Singh, Bachittar Singh, Ranjit Singh, Ravinderjit Singh, Karanjit Singh, Baljit Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Baz Singh, Chanpreet Singh, Tejpal Singh, Daljit Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Kawaljit Singh and Jagroop Singh of the same village.

The case has been registered under Sections 302, 323, 324, 148, 149 of the IPC on compliant of the deceased’s brother Balkaran Singh at Gharinda police station, said SHO Amandeep Singh.



The land dispute had been on between the accused and the victims since past few years.

The complainant said, “My brother, father and paternal uncle were standing outside the house when the accused attacked them with swords and other weapons. The three were severely injured. They were taken to a private hospital in Amritsar where Jaskaran succumbed.”

The accused are absconding and raids were on to nab them.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Jaish’s deadly plan, simultaneous suicide attacks in Kashmir on May 11
May 02, 2020 22:39 IST
India clocks one million RT-PCR tests for Covid-19
May 02, 2020 20:14 IST
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
May 02, 2020 20:27 IST
Trump revises US Covid-19 toll estimate again to ‘hopefully under 100,000’
May 02, 2020 20:31 IST

latest news

100 hours 100 stars: Covid -19 is Test match on dangerous wicket - Ganguly
May 02, 2020 22:38 IST
First batch of Bihar migrants reaches state, laud govt effort
May 02, 2020 22:35 IST
7.1% of total tests done in Thane are Covid positive
May 02, 2020 22:35 IST
Khattar slams Congress leaders for undue criticism
May 02, 2020 22:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.