Man killed, 2 injured in clash over land dispute in Amrisar village, 14 booked

A 26-year-old man was killed and two others were injured in an attack made by over a dozen people over some land dispute at Jathol village in Ajnala sub-division of Amritsar on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Jaskaran Singh. And the injured are his father Ravel Singh and uncle Sukhdev Singh.

Police have booked 14 persons identified as Tarsem Singh, Bachittar Singh, Ranjit Singh, Ravinderjit Singh, Karanjit Singh, Baljit Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Baz Singh, Chanpreet Singh, Tejpal Singh, Daljit Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Kawaljit Singh and Jagroop Singh of the same village.

The case has been registered under Sections 302, 323, 324, 148, 149 of the IPC on compliant of the deceased’s brother Balkaran Singh at Gharinda police station, said SHO Amandeep Singh.

The land dispute had been on between the accused and the victims since past few years.

The complainant said, “My brother, father and paternal uncle were standing outside the house when the accused attacked them with swords and other weapons. The three were severely injured. They were taken to a private hospital in Amritsar where Jaskaran succumbed.”

The accused are absconding and raids were on to nab them.