Man killed, 2 injured in clash over property dispute

Following clashes between two factions over an ongoing property dispute in a village in Greater Noida, a 61-year-old man was killed on Monday afternoon while two others were...

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 00:03 IST

By Tanmayee Tyagi,

Following clashes between two factions over an ongoing property dispute in a village in Greater Noida, a 61-year-old man was killed on Monday afternoon while two others were severely injured.

The incident was reported from Niyana village in Kasna area around 2pm. According to the police, the two factions have always been at odds with each other because of an old feud over property in the village.

“Today [Monday], some people from one faction were unloading bricks from a truck. One person from the other faction was trying to pass the group in a car but was unable to because of the truck. This led to an argument which soon escalated when more relatives joined in from both sides,” Rajesh Kumar Singh, the deputy commissioner of police, zone 3, said.

In the ensuing confrontation, 61-year-old Brijendra received a bullet injury and died, while his nephew Devendra’s hand was cut with an axe-like tool. Brijendra’s brother was also severely along with several other people from both factions.



“The injured persons were taken to a private hospital for treatment while the body of the deceased man was sent for an autopsy,” the DCP said.

The matter ended with locals informing the police, and four of the accused men, Rajkumar, his sons Nishant and Monti, and his father, Jasmal, were arrested from the spot while the rifle and axe used in the murder were also seized. The men will be produced before a magistrate on Tuesday.

The police said that a complaint has not been filed in the matter yet as the family is busy tending to the wounded. However, a case will be registered soon.

The rivalry started when a piece of property in the village was sold to both the parties by a broker a few years ago. Brijendra’s family currently occupies the property.

