Man killed for intervening in fight, wife injured

Tulinj police have booked two unknown persons for assaulting and killing a 34-year-old man with razor blades on July 28. The two unidentified accused were arguing near the victim Dinesh Hate’s house. The victim tried to pacify the duo, but the two assaulted him with razor blades and also punched and kicked him. His wife Anita who tried to intervene, also received head injuries and is undergoing treatment, said inspector DS Patil.

According to police, the victim Hate was a resident of Moregaon, Nallasopara.

Police have registered case of murder under section 302 and Section 324 (causing hurt) of Indian Penal Code against two unidentified accused who are absconding. “We are investigating further,” said Patil.