Man killed over feeding street dogs, one held

New Delhi: A 27-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stabbing a 57-year-old man to death after an argument over feeding stray dogs in central Delhi’s Paharganj on Sunday. Senior officers said when police teams raided the suspect’s house, he was wearing a face mask and tried to escape into the crowd, but was caught.

Police have identified the arrested man as Ajay Chand, a resident of Nehru Bazaar in Paharganj who used to set up music systems at weddings. Police said they have also recovered the weapon, a knife from Chand, which he allegedly used in the murder.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Sanjay Bhatia said Paharganj police station received a call on Sunday around 10pm reporting that a man had been stabbed after a scuffle in Nehru Bazaar area.

“A police team that rushed to the spot found that the injured man, Brij Mohan, 57, who works as an event manager, had been shifted to Lady Hardinge Medical College with stab wounds. The police team went to the hospital where Mohan told them that he used to feed street dogs every night near his house. He said on Sunday he was sitting in front of a park when Chand, who lives in the same neighbourhood, came there and asked Mohan to stop feeding the dogs,” Bhatia said.

Mohan told police when he didn’t pay much heed to Chand’s warnings, he became furious and went home. “He said, soon Chand returned with a knife and attacked him,” the DCP said.

Bhatia said, two days later, on Tuesday, they were informed that Mohan, who was under treatment, has succumbed to his injuries. “We registered a case of murder and search for the Chand was sped up. Local intelligence was developed and multiple raids were conducted. The same day, our teams received information that the suspect is hiding in a crowded place near Krishna Market in Paharganj and that he is constantly changing his location wearing a face mask,” Bhatia said.

The DCP said they identified the suspect with the help of police informers, and he was arrested following a raid. He told us that he and Mohan knew each other. and that he didn’t like him feeding the stray dogs. He said he killed Mohan out of rage when he refuses to obey him to stop doing so. The weapon used by Chand in the murder, a knife, was also recovered,” the officer said.