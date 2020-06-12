Sections
Home / Cities / Man kills elder brother in sleep, arrested

Man kills elder brother in sleep, arrested

Jawhar police on Thursday arrested a man for killing his elder brother while he was asleep. The accused then tried to trick police by calling them to inform about the murder of his...

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 18:46 IST

By Ram Parmar,

Jawhar police on Thursday arrested a man for killing his elder brother while he was asleep. The accused then tried to trick police by calling them to inform about the murder of his brother, by an unknown person.

According to the police, the accused Parshuram Gawte, 28, worked as a bus conductor with the Vasai civic bus service. He stayed at Umbarvihir village with his elder brother (victim), Vishnu Gawte, 35, who was an alcoholic.

Inspector Appasaheb Lengare said, “On Wednesday night, Vishnu came home drunk and assaulted his family members. Parshuram in a fit of rage strangulated Vishnu while he was asleep. Parshuram then called us and informed that an unknown man had murdered Vishnu.”

Later, Ramu, his father, to save his family, claimed to have committed the murder, said Lengare.



“On interrogating them separately, we found discrepancies in their statement. Parshuram then confessed to the murder. The accused also said that he was tired of his alcoholic brother’s behaviour, hence he killed him, said Lengare. Parshuram has been remanded in police custody for a week.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pooches bag Guinness World Records title for most dogs in a Conga line
Jun 12, 2020 19:51 IST
Bhopal: Denial of treatment at 3 hospitals caused pregnant woman’s death, alleges husband
Jun 12, 2020 19:46 IST
AP Inter Results 2020: Krishna district tops, girls outperform boys
Jun 12, 2020 19:44 IST
Crime dramas don’t attract me: Pankaj Tripathi
Jun 12, 2020 19:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.