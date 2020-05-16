Man kills rickshaw-puller inside bus terminal in Shahdara

New Delhi: A 32-year-old was arrested on Friday, two hours after he allegedly bludgeoned to death a 40-year-old rickshaw puller with a cricket bat in a fit of rage following an argument over using a water tap in Shahdara, police said.

The incident took place inside the compound of a the DTC bus terminal in Shahdara. The arrested man Nandlal alias Nandu, is a homeless who has been living around the bus terminal for the last nine years, said deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma. He said the police had received a call around 5pm on Friday that someone was assaulted with a blunt object at the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus terminal in Shahdara.

“Our team reached there and found a man dead with a head injury. A DTC employee, who was an eye-witness, said in his statement that one homeless man, Nandu, hit the man and fled. A case was registered and multiple teams were formed to nab Nandu,” said the DCP.

The dead man was identified as Shyam Pal, a rickshaw puller. After a two-hour-long search operation, one of the police teams caught Nandu from near the railway tracks, behind the vegetable market in Shahdara.

During the interrogation, the DCP said, Nandu disclosed that he was wandering in the DTC bus terminal compound when he saw Shyam Pal washing his rickshaw and cleaning himself under the tap.

“Nandu asked him not to use the water tap. The rickshaw puller scolded him and hurled abuses at him. This enraged Nandu. He picked up a cricket bat lying nearby and hit him on the head. The man collapsed after which Nandu fled with the bat. We have recovered the bat from him,” added DCP Sharma, quoting Nandu’s statement to the police.