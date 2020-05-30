Sections
Man kills wife after fight over jewellery, flees

Updated: May 30, 2020 23:57 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband at Ambivli in Kalyan on Saturday after they had a fight over jewellery. The woman was his second wife.

The deceased, Shalan Kharat, was living with her husband, Bala Kharat, 38, a ragpicker, and two children. Shalan often used to quarrel with him over money and jewellery he had given his first wife. On Friday night, they fought over the same issue. Later in the night, Bala strangled her to death with a rope and fled.

Senior inspector from Khadakpada police station, A Pawar, said, “When the children woke up in the morning, they found their mother dead. We have registered a murder case against her husband, who is absconding.”

