Man kills wife over domestic dispute, calls media house to confess

A 27-year-old construction worker allegedly killed his wife, attacking her with a hammer and a sharp object over domestic discord on Thursday afternoon, the police said. The suspect identified by police as Akhilesh called a Hindi newspaper’s local office, after the incident, and informed that he killed his wife Bijli. Soon a police team reached the spot and arrested him. The suspect, a mason, is a native of Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh.

Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner, Greater Noida Zone 3 said that the couple had married in 2015.

“They had married against their family’s wishes and had two children -- a three-year-old son and a year-old daughter. They had moved to Dadha a month ago,” the officer said.

Akhilesh allegedly told police that Bijli was not happy in their new home and he could not meet her expectations. “They used to quarrel frequently over domestic issues which involved managing household on a meagre salary,” said Pandey.

On Thursday, police said that the couple had a heated argument over the same issue.

“The suspect hit the woman on the head with a sharp object and kicked her multiple times and later died,” Pandey said.

Once he had realised what had happened, Akhilesh called up the newspaper office which relayed it to the police. A police team reached the spot and found him sitting near the woman’s body.

“We have registered a case against the suspect under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC. The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” ADCP said.

The police handed over the children to the woman’s parents who live in Shahberi in Greater Noida west.