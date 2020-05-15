Man left jobless due to lockdown ends life by jumping before train

Two men rendered jobless due to the lockdown ended their lives in separate incidents in Mohali district on Thursday.

In the first case, a 35-year-old man killed himself by jumping before a Shramik Special train on the Ambala-Kalka rail line near Nagla village in Zirakpur.

The train was on its way from Ambala to Chandigarh to ferry migrants to Bihar. Police said the deceased, a resident of Panchkula, worked for a solar panel factory in Phase 1, Panchkula.

“He was unemployed since the lockdown was enforced and had not even got his dues for previous months, which left him depressed,” said ASI Rajinder Singh Dhillon from Railway Police Force, Ghaggar.

No suicide note was found on the spot. The police got in touch with the deceased’s wife using his mobile phone’s last dialled number. The woman told the police that her husband had left home in the morning for some work.

The deceased is survived by his wife, a 12-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter.

In a similar case, another unemployed man committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree at a forest in Alamgir village, Lalru.

The deceased, aged 25, hailed from Uttar Pradesh and lived in the hutments near Alamgir village. He worked as helper in a factory through a contractor and had been without jobless since the curfew began. His body was found by two children, who informed the deceased’s family.

The youth was rushed to the Lalru civil hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The deceased’s brother told the police that he was unmarried and stressed due to shortage of money. The police did not find any suicide note.

Both bodies were moved to the Dera Bassi civil hospital for autopsy. Police have started inquested proceedings.