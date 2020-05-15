Sections
Home / Cities / Man left jobless due to lockdown ends life by jumping before train

Man left jobless due to lockdown ends life by jumping before train

He had not received his dues for previous months which left him depressed, said police

Updated: May 15, 2020 00:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Two men rendered jobless due to the lockdown ended their lives in separate incidents in Mohali district on Thursday.

In the first case, a 35-year-old man killed himself by jumping before a Shramik Special train on the Ambala-Kalka rail line near Nagla village in Zirakpur.

The train was on its way from Ambala to Chandigarh to ferry migrants to Bihar. Police said the deceased, a resident of Panchkula, worked for a solar panel factory in Phase 1, Panchkula.

“He was unemployed since the lockdown was enforced and had not even got his dues for previous months, which left him depressed,” said ASI Rajinder Singh Dhillon from Railway Police Force, Ghaggar.



No suicide note was found on the spot. The police got in touch with the deceased’s wife using his mobile phone’s last dialled number. The woman told the police that her husband had left home in the morning for some work.

The deceased is survived by his wife, a 12-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter.

In a similar case, another unemployed man committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree at a forest in Alamgir village, Lalru.

The deceased, aged 25, hailed from Uttar Pradesh and lived in the hutments near Alamgir village. He worked as helper in a factory through a contractor and had been without jobless since the curfew began. His body was found by two children, who informed the deceased’s family.

The youth was rushed to the Lalru civil hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The deceased’s brother told the police that he was unmarried and stressed due to shortage of money. The police did not find any suicide note.

Both bodies were moved to the Dera Bassi civil hospital for autopsy. Police have started inquested proceedings.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid cases cross 8,000
May 15, 2020 00:47 IST
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
May 14, 2020 20:12 IST
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
May 14, 2020 21:49 IST
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
May 14, 2020 20:11 IST

latest news

Tara Sharma: I had already reinvented myself to work from home 10 years ago
May 15, 2020 00:49 IST
Is Internet activism hurting youth in lockdown?
May 15, 2020 00:47 IST
Two Chandigarh residents held for not wearing face mask
May 15, 2020 00:43 IST
CII, CICU donate 5 ventilators to admn in Ludhiana
May 15, 2020 00:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.