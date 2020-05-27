Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Lucknow / 34-year-old Lucknow resident living with HIV beats Covid-19 in six days

34-year-old Lucknow resident living with HIV beats Covid-19 in six days

The man was discharged after two consecutive test reports came negative in 24 hours time.

Updated: May 27, 2020 09:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

An undated scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (round gold objects), also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab and isolated from a patient in the US. (via REUTERS)

A 34-year-old man living with HIV/AIDS was declared coronavirus free after six days of treatment at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU). He was discharged on Monday evening.

The patient has been advised home quarantine for 14 days and asked to come for follow up after that, said doctors.

“The man was returning to his native place in Gonda from New Delhi when he met with a road accident and sustained severe head injury. When he was admitted, the head injury was so severe that he lost control over himself,” said Prof MLB Bhatt, vice-chancellor, KGMU, in a press statement.

He also tested positive for coronavirus and told doctors he was having medicines for HIV. “In the first-of-its-kind case, we could complete his treatment in six days. The patient has been discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), where we treat coronavirus patients,” said Bhatt.



“We treated the patient maintaining protocol,” said Dr D Himanshu, senior faculty, medicine department, who is treating Covid-19 patients.

The man was discharged after two consecutive test reports came negative in 24 hours time.

“The recovery is satisfactory for us as we could treat him and declare him infection free in six days. This also shows dedication by our medical team,” said added Bhatt.

“Among coronavirus patients admitted with co-morbidity, we had discharged one who was earlier treated for cancer at our institute. There are a number of others with diabetes or chronic respiratory illness we treated and discharged,” said Prof SN Sankhwar, chief medical superintendent, KGMU.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man attempts to commit suicide near Rajasthan CM’s residence
May 27, 2020 09:37 IST
Pakistan new breeding ground of locusts, say experts
May 27, 2020 09:33 IST
Naagin 4 actors Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma shown the door: report
May 27, 2020 09:32 IST
Covid-19: China’s industrial firms profits fall in April but at slower pace
May 27, 2020 09:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.