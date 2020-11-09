Man lynched on suspicion of burglary in northwest Delhi, two held

New Delhi:

A 21-year-old man was beaten to death, allegedly by a group of seven people, on suspicion of attempting to burgle a house in the Shaheed Sukhdev Nagar slums in northwest Delhi’s Wazirpur early Sunday, police said.

After allegedly killing the man, Mohammad Feroz, the attackers moved his body around 300 metres from the crime spot on a pushcart and left it on a footpath to make it look like a case of road accident, police said.

The murder came to light when police traced Feroz’s friend Lal Babu, who was with him during the alleged burglary attempt, and he revealed the entire sequence of events.

Two persons, including the owner of the house where the man had allegedly entered, were arrested on Monday. The police were conducting raids to arrested the other suspects.

The arrested persons were identified as Brinda Yadav,33, and his neighbour Ravi Singh,36, deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.

DCP Arya said that around 8 am on Sunday, a passerby found a man’s body in the Wazirpur industrial area and informed the police. A police team found multiple injury marks on the head and other parts of the man’s body.

The dead man was identified as Mohammad Feroz, a resident of Udham Singh Park, which is not far from the spot where his body was discovered.

A murder case was registered at the Ashok Vihar police station and teams were formed to probe the case, police officers associated with the case said.

The police met Feroz’s family members who said he had left home after dinner on Saturday night and said he would return in a while. His family learnt about his murder through locals and the police on Sunday morning.

During the probe, the police learnt Feroz was last seen on Saturday night with his friend Lal Babu.

Babu, who was picked up for questioning, told police that he and Feroz had gone to the Shaheed Sukhdev Nagar slums to commit a burglary, DCP Arya said.

“Feroz climbed the first floor flat of a building while Babu stayed downstairs to guard. When the flat owner, Brinda Yadav, woke up and raised an alarm, Feroz tried to escape and fell off down. Yadav and some locals caught him while Babu managed to flee,” she said.

Police said Yadav and his six neighbours bashed Feroz with sticks and blows until he died. They moved his body some 300 metres on a pushcart and left it on a footpath, assuming police may consider it a case of hit-and-run.

“The attackers were unaware Babu was also there with Feroz. Babu took us to the spot where Feroz was thrashed and killed. We interrogated the house owner and his neighbour Ravi Singh. They admitted to the crime and we arrested them,” said an investigator, who did not want to be named.

Yadav runs a grocery shop in the neighbourhood while Singh is a factory worker, the police said.