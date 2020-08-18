Man missing in Vasai stone quarry

Sections
Updated: Aug 18, 2020 00:41 IST

By Ram Parmar,

A 20-year-old man, Abhijeet Wankhede of Rajivili in Vasai, has gone missing after he, along with seven others, had gone for a swim in a stone quarry filled with rain water in Rajivli on Monday. Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) fire brigade and locals have launched a search operation.

The incident took place when Wankhede and his friends visited the stone quarry around 8.30am to clean themselves after playing football in the rains. His friends had allegedly warned him against entering the 50-foot-deep stone quarry, but Wankhede said he knew swimming and entered the waters, said senior inspector Vilas Chowgule of Waliv police station.

Wankhede was swept away by strong currents while the rest of the group were on the bank. The group alerted the police, who, in turn, informed the civic fire brigade. “We expect to find him soon,” said Chowgule.

