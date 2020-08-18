Sections
Home / Cities / Man murdered over friendship with woman

Man murdered over friendship with woman

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested two men for allegedly killing a 35-year-old property dealer, Rajeev Kala, in outer Delhi’s Bawana on August 10. According to...

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 22:53 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested two men for allegedly killing a 35-year-old property dealer, Rajeev Kala, in outer Delhi’s Bawana on August 10. According to senior police officials, the man was killed as he tried to befriend a woman, who was the girlfriend of one of the accused.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Gaurav Sharma confirmed the arrests of Deen Dayal, 35, and Mohit, 23 -- both residents of Ramesh Nagar, Bawana.

The murder was reported to the police on August 10 at 11.30am. A police team found Kala’s body which had multiple blunt injuries on the head. The body was sent for post-mortem examination and a case of murder was registered, said a senior police officer, who wished not to be named.

“It was also found that Kala has been involved in 12 criminal cases, including two murders, two cases of dacoity, two attempts to murder, a case of abduction and five cases of burglaries and thefts. He was staying alone,” the officer said.



During preliminary probe, it was found that Kala had enmity with a man over his friendship with a woman.

“With the help of technical surveillance and local inquiry, Dayal was detained for questioning. He initially pleased innocence but when he was confronted with his phone call records and other technical evidence, he confessed to having killed Kala,” the officer said.

The official said Dayal has disclosed that he had roped in his friend Mohit and Rohit in the crime. “On the tip-off by Dayal, Mohit was also arrested but Rohit managed to escape. Dayal disclosed that Kala had befriended his girlfriend to which he had objected and warned him, but Kala, who was a criminal, didn’t listen and warned Dayal to stay away from her. In order to take revenge Dayal, along with Rohit and Mohit jumped into Kala’s house during the early hours in August 10 and bludgeoned him to death with rods and sticks,” the officer said.

While Mohit had been named in a case of theft, Dayal has no previous criminal involvement, police said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Handling border dispute part of Xi Jinping’s doctrine: China
Aug 18, 2020 23:26 IST
State to provide insurance cover for private doctors, NGOs, activists working on frontline
Aug 18, 2020 23:26 IST
Dog stuck in empty water reservoir for over a week rescued
Aug 18, 2020 23:26 IST
20mn rural houses got tap water in 2019; total at 51mn
Aug 18, 2020 23:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.