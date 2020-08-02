Sections
Home / Cities / Man murders wife after argument in Narela; suspect at large

Man murders wife after argument in Narela; suspect at large

New Delhi: A 24-year-old woman was allegedly strangulated by her husband at their house in outer Delhi’s Narela on Saturday night. Senior officers said the husband, a labour...

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 23:59 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: A 24-year-old woman was allegedly strangulated by her husband at their house in outer Delhi’s Narela on Saturday night. Senior officers said the husband, a labour worker, had lost his job during the lockdown and the family had been facing financial problems. The man killed his wife after a heated quarrel, the police said. While the man is at large, the police said efforts to nab him are underway.

According to the police, the Narela police station received a call around 8:25am from a woman reporting that her sister has been killed. The police team found the woman, who worked at a factory in Narela Industrial Area, unconscious on the bed.

“She was taken to a hospital where the doctors pronounced her dead. Because the prima facie cause of death seems to be strangulation, the body was sent for a post-mortem examination and a case of murder registered,” said a police officer who asked not to be named.

A preliminary enquiry revealed that the woman’s husband, Rehmattullah, 28, is on the run. “The woman’s sister lives nearby, and alleged that Rehmattullah killed her sister before fleeing. She said her sister is survived by her three children aged 6,5, and three-and-a-half years old. The woman’s sister and other relatives also told the police that the couple used to argue often,” the officer said.



“Rukhsaar had recently also left Rehnattullah’s house and had gone to her parent’s house, but he visited her parent’s house and brought her back for Eid. Even after that, they repeatedly quarrelled over their economic problems, and it appears that during one such argument on Saturday night the man strangled his wife in a fit of rage. The children were all asleep when the murder took place,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma said they have formed multiple teams to nab the suspect. “The husband is our prime suspect so far. A case of murder has been registered to probe the matter. We have strong leads and the accused will soon be arrested,” Sharma said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Facebook shuts pro-Bolsonaro accounts following SC’s order
Aug 03, 2020 01:56 IST
Thousands flee California fires; storm Isaias lashes Florida coast
Aug 03, 2020 01:52 IST
Renomination of Trump to be held in private: GOP
Aug 03, 2020 01:47 IST
Cases top 18 million, curfew starts in Melbourne
Aug 03, 2020 01:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.