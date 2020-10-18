Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Man, nephew found dead in Karnal

Man, nephew found dead in Karnal

Police said the bodies with multiple injuries caused by sharp edged weapons were found inside a room.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 17:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

A middle aged man and his 25-year-old nephew were found dead inside their house at Anand Vihar colony of Karnal city on Sunday, police said.

The deceased Joginder Singh, who worked in a factory and his nephew Arun Kumar belonged to Uttar Pradesh. They had shifted to Karnal a few years ago. Police officials said Joginder was living in the house with his son Sanjay and Arun had come to live with them a few days ago.

Police said the bodies with multiple injuries caused by sharp edged weapons were found inside a room. The bodies were taken to the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

After preliminary investigation, police have detained Sanjay for interrogation since he was living in the same house. His statement has been recorded. However, police said the involvement of more than one person cannot be ruled out as it appears that they consumed liquor the previous night.

Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said a case under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered against unknown person. He said police were also looking at the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the locality.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Oct 18, 2020 16:29 IST
Explained: Why Covid-19 cases may increase in winter
Oct 18, 2020 15:50 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: Warner in middle; SRH need 17 to win in final over
Oct 18, 2020 19:24 IST
Highly disappointed with Republic’s actions: BARC India
Oct 18, 2020 18:59 IST

latest news

40 fall ill in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee after eating buckwheat chapatis
Oct 18, 2020 19:20 IST
Livid Pak PM vows to jail Nawaz Sharif as oppn holds 2nd rally
Oct 18, 2020 19:11 IST
Illegal liquor seizure: 17 arrested in Yamunanagar so far
Oct 18, 2020 19:11 IST
David Warner shatters Virat Kohli’s huge IPL record
Oct 18, 2020 19:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.