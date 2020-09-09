Sections
Man poses as corporator, dupes senior citizen of cash, gold worth ₹20,000 at Mira Road

Man poses as corporator, dupes senior citizen of cash, gold worth ₹20,000 at Mira Road

A 62-year-old retired employee was looted of ₹20,000 gold ring and cash by a man who posed as a Mira-Bhayander corporator, on Monday.The victim was returning home after visiting...

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 00:22 IST

By Ram Parmar,

A 62-year-old retired employee was looted of ₹20,000 gold ring and cash by a man who posed as a Mira-Bhayander corporator, on Monday.

The victim was returning home after visiting his bank for some pension issues when he was accosted by a fraudster who claimed to be the corporator. “To win his trust, the accused even called his accomplice and the latter touched his feet and addressed him as Nagarsevak (corporator),” said senior inspector Sandip Kadam of Mira Road police station.

One of the accused kept the victim busy in conversation, while the other hoodwinked him into handing over his gold ring and cash amounting ₹20,000. “We feel that the victim may have been hypnotised by the duo and the victim gave away his gold and cash,” said police.

We have registered a case under sections 170 (personating a public servant) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified accused and no arrests have been made, said the police. Police are checking the CCTV footage from the vicinity to trace the culprits and are investigating further.



