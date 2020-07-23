Man posing as cop snatches Ludhiana youth’s gold chain, wallet

An unidentified man posing as a cop allegedly snatched a youth’s wallet and gold chain after pretending to take him to a police station for a probe in Ludhiana on Thursday.

The victim, Akash Kumar of New Shimla Colony, is a BCA student.

He told the police that he along with Neeraj Kumar, a worker at his family’s factory, was going to the State Bank of India, Shivpuri.

When they reached near Kakowal road, a motorcycle-borne man, wearing khaki trousers and brown shoes, intercepted them.

The man introduced himself as a cop posted with the CIA staff. “He said he was investigating a snatching case and that I was a suspect in it. He told Kumar to bring my father to the CIA police station and told me to accompany him on his motorcycle after slapping me,” Akash said.

But the conman drove him to Basti Jodhewal Chowk, where he snatched his gold chain and wallet, before fleeing.

The victim managed to jot down the vehicle’s registration number and informed the police.

ASI Roop Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused.

Police have asked the Regional Transport Office to provide details of the owner of the vehicle. “We will arrest the accused soon,” the ASI said.