Man raises questions on medical facilities after wife’s death at IGMC

A resident of Shimla on Wednesday accused the Himachal Pradesh government and health department of negligence and mismanagement after his wife died at the Indira Gandhi Medical college and Hospital (IGMC) here on October 31.

Sanjog Bhushan, who is former secretary of Himachal Pradesh Lecturer Association, highlighted the poor conditions of healthcare services during the pandemic and demanded stern action against the hospital authorities and government officials for their mismanagement and insensitivity.

While addressing a press conference here, Bhushan alleged that his wife Sunita died due to negligence and poor treatment of the hospital authorities. He has also warned the state government of sitting on a hunger strike outside chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s residence Oak Over if they fail to take appropriate action.

Bhushan said his wife was receiving treatment for eye disease and complained of breathing problems after which she was rushed to IGMC on October 30. “She died on October 31 due to negligence of the hospital staff as during the 12 hours she did not get any treatment and no senior doctor came to check her. “Also, while she was rushed to the hospital we were forced to share the ambulance with two other patients,” he added.

He said, “The oxygen cylinder was out of order in the ward where his wife was admitted and power plugs to provide steam to the patient was also not working. Toilets were in poor condition. Her X-ray, ultrasound, ECG were also not taken by the hospital staff,”

“Even though her Covid-19 report was negative, she was declared positive six hours after her death. Such incidents are being reported almost every day. Therefore, stern action should be taken against the hospital authorities,” he said.

Medical superintendent at IGMC Dr Janak Raj said they are looking into the matter and stern action will be taken if anyone is found guilty. “However, the victim’s family has not lodged any complaint or FIR for any negligence by the hospital staff,” he added.