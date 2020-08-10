Man rapes 16-yr-old girl, arrested after three days on run

New Delhi: A 16-year-old girl was raped and attacked by a man known to her in northwest Delhi’s Netaji Subhash Place on Wednesday, a day after another 12-year-old had been sexually violated and brutally attacked in Paschim Vihar.

The condition of the Paschim Vihar rape victim is stated to be critical as she undergoes treatment in AIIMS.

In the Netaji Subhash Place case, police said they had arrested a 24-year-old suspect from northwest Delhi after three days of search. The man, police claimed, had taken the victim to a private hospital after the crime, got her admitted there and fled. The girl’s condition is out of danger, the police said on Sunday.

Investigators said the suspect is a driver by profession and lives in the same neighbourhood where the girl lives with her parents. He had befriended the girl through a social networking site. The girl in her statement has told the police that she knew him for the past one month, said a police officer, quoting the girl’s statement.

On Wednesday morning, the officer said, the suspect contacted the girl on her cellphone and told her that he wanted to meet, but she refused. Around 2pm, he came to her home and managed to convince her to come to his house on he pretext of discussing something with her.

“At his home, he pushed her and raped her. When the girl sustained injuries and started bleeding, he panicked and took her to a private hospital, where the girl informed her mother on phone. He fled, even as the girl’s mother reached the hospital,” the officer, quoting her statement, said. The girl’s mother later informed her husband and they shifted their daughter to a government hospital, where she underwent a surgery.

Police statistics show that 636 cases of rape were registered in Delhi till June 30 this year. Though, this figure is 338 cases less than what was reported during the same period last year, it is still alarming in a city that is infamous as the rape capital of India. Likewise, at least 813 molestation cases were lodged till June 30 this year, compared to 1,460 such cases in the corresponding period in 2019.

On Tuesday, a 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted inside her home before being stabbed multiple times with a pair of scissors by a 33-year-old man. The man, identified as Krishan alias Kakka, after being arrested, told the police that he entered her house with the motive to rob. The girl has already undergone a surgery and is expecting another surgery in AIIMS, where she has remained on ventilator support for nearly four days.