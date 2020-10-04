Sections
Man robbed of bike in Shivpuri

A resident of Tibba road here was robbed of his motorcycle on Shivpuri bridge, police said on Sunday.In his complaint to the police, Rajinder Kumar, 28, a resident of Prem Vihar...

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 22:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A resident of Tibba road here was robbed of his motorcycle on Shivpuri bridge, police said on Sunday.

In his complaint to the police, Rajinder Kumar, 28, a resident of Prem Vihar said that on Saturday he had gone to Shivpuri to meet his friend and while he was waiting on Shivpuri bridge, two bike-borne miscreants came from the rear and flashed a sharp-edged weapon and snatched the key of his bike and fled the scene.

The Basti Jodhewal police lodged an FIR against the unidentified accused and initiated an investigation.

ASI Vijay Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 379-B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Basti Jodhewal police station. The police are scanning the CCTVs to get a clue of the accused.

