Man robbed of his car at gunpoint in Sector 86

Five unidentified armed men allegedly robbed a 35-year-old businessman of his car at gunpoint in Sector 86 after driving him around for over an hour on Sunday night. The police said the suspects intercepted his car and attempted to fire a gunshot in the air to intimidate the victim when he tried to flee with his car, said the police.

According to the police, the alleged incident took place around 9.30 pm when the victim, a resident of DLF New Town Heights in Sector 86, was returning home after buying vegetables from a nearby market. The police said he had reached near Kakrola village, when a speeding Maruti Esteem car, in which the five suspects were seated, blocked his path, forcing him to stop his vehicle.

Vishal Kumar, station house officer(SHO) of Kherki Daula police station, said that four of the suspects alighted from their car and walked up to the victim’s car— a Maruti Celerio. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim and asked him to hand over the keys. “When he objected, two of them pulled him to the rear seat and assaulted him. One of the suspects then got behind the wheel of his car and drove towards Bilaspur. The other suspects in the Esteem followed the victim’s car,” he said.

“Four of the suspects took him towards Bilaspur and called his wife informing that her husband had met with an accident and asked her to arrange ₹1 lakh for treatment,” said Kumar.

The suspects took rounds of the area for more than an hour and snatched ₹5,000 along with his mobile phone. They then left him in Bilaspur and fled away with his car,” said the police.

The police said they are checking the footage from CCTV cameras in the area to identify the suspects.

Kumar said the victim has an online business of toys and lives in a rented accommodation in Sector 86.

A case was registered under sections 392 (robbery), 379 B (punishment for snatching) and 365 (kidnapping) of Indian Penal Code(IPC) and section 25/54/59 of The Arms Act at Kherki Daula police station on Monday, said the police.