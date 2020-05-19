Man’s body found in Hindon Canal; cops suspect murder

Bisrakh Police have registered a case of murder ten days after the body of an unidentified man was found in the Hindon canal by a passerby.

The incident had first come to light on May 9, when the body was spotted floating in the canal. A police team had retrieved the unidentified body and sent it for autopsy.

No identify card was found with the man suspected to be around 40 years of age. Police officials believe that the body had come floating from some other place. As such, the district, state and national crime records bureaus have been informed in case of any missing person reports.

Police officials privy to the case said, according to the procedure, when dealing with an unidentified body, the cremation was carried out 72 hours after the body was found while the autopsy report had come on May 12.

“The cause of death was due to drowning. However, there were some injury marks on the head of the man. A consultation was carried out with the doctors, the reports for which came yesterday. Prima facie, it seems that the man may have been murdered and then thrown in the canal. The autopsy also revealed that the body was already decomposing when it was found, suggesting that it had been in the water for at least three to four day before being discovered,” said a police official.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, a case of murder (section 302) has been registered at the Bisrakh police station. “We have filed a murder case while efforts are on to identify the man. Due legal action is being taken,” said Harish Chandra, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Zone-2.