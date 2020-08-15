Sections
Home / Cities / Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for raping minor

Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for raping minor

The Alibaug district session’s court on Friday sentenced a 22-year-old labourer to 10 years’ imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl last year. The...

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 23:00 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

The Alibaug district session’s court on Friday sentenced a 22-year-old labourer to 10 years’ imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl last year. The arrested accused, who allegedly befriended and promised marriage to the minor, was arrested in June 2019.

The convict, Ajay Waghmare, who is already married and has a son, had met the minor in Pen, Raigad, in April, 2019. On May 31, Waghmare took the minor to Adivasiwadi in the same area and raped her.

The girl narrated the ordeal to her family members, following which they informed the police. Mandva coastal police filed a case and arrested him on June 6. The accused has been remanded in judicial custody since then.

The case was on trial at the Alibaug district sessions court where seven prosecution witnesses including the minor, her mother and her uncle deposed before additional sessions judge VM Mohite.



“Based on the deposition of the prosecution witnesses and the girl, who also supported the prosecution case, the man has been convicted,” said public prosecutor Ashwini Bandivadekar-Patil.

The court has convicted Waghmare under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and imposed a fine of ₹5,000.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sudeeksha Bhati’s death case: Kin says two suspects ‘detained’
Aug 15, 2020 23:19 IST
Four Covid-19 positive patients die in Uttarakhand, 11,940 infected with disease
Aug 15, 2020 23:18 IST
Rain pushes up lake levels to 71%; Mumbai civic corporation to review water cut decision
Aug 15, 2020 23:18 IST
Two held for forging railway ID cards, taking free rides
Aug 15, 2020 23:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.