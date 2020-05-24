Sections
Home / Cities / Man sets afire room with two married daughters and two minor children sleeping inside, one minor girl dies

Man sets afire room with two married daughters and two minor children sleeping inside, one minor girl dies

Ghaziabad: A 50-year-old man was arrested for setting afire a room in his house with his two daughters and their two children inside on Sunday. One of the children succumbed to her injuries later.The...

Updated: May 24, 2020 23:09 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Ghaziabad:

A 50-year-old man was arrested for setting afire a room in his house with his two daughters and their two children inside on Sunday. One of the children succumbed to her injuries later.

The man was arrested on charges of murder and attempt to murder.

According to the police, the suspect, Mohammad Saleem, suspected his daughters were having affairs. The police also said he was angry as the two had been living with him for a few months and were not going to their in-laws’ house in Aligarh.



“The suspect’s two daughters have seven children, and they had all been staying at their father’s house in Loni. Saleem suspected the two were involved with other men and were not going back to their in-laws’ house as a result. On Sunday, around 6.30am, the suspect set the room where both his daughters and their two minor children were asleep on fire,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural).

The police said the man also bolted the room from outside. Neighbours later arrived to help when the daughters raised an alarm.

“The four were taken out of the room and rushed to GTB Hospital in Delhi. A minor girl aged five years died as a result of suffocation while others are stated to be stable. After the family filed a police complaint. the suspect was arrested and booked under the Indian Penal Code’s sections for murder and attempt to murder,” Jadaun said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Epicentre Bapu Dham Colony accounts for 72% of Chandigarh’s total cases
May 25, 2020 00:04 IST
IAF set to raise second LCA squadron in Sulur
May 25, 2020 00:01 IST
15 arrested in Chandigarh for not wearing masks, released on bail
May 25, 2020 00:00 IST
Centre’s directions on foreign, domestic fliers to be followed in Chandigarh
May 24, 2020 23:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.