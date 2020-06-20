Man shoots nephew dead, injures cousin over land dispute in Sonepat

A 34-year-old man was shot dead and his father injured after his uncle fired shots at them over a land dispute in Sonepat’s Palda village on Friday night.

The victim has been identified as Devender. His father, Sahab Singh, awas discharged from the government hospital in Sonepat on Saturday.

Sahab told the police that he and his son had gone to visit their fields on Friday night after the accused, Mahabir, called them to sort out the land dispute.

“However, he fired shots at my son and me. My son died on the spot and locals rushed me to the hospital,” the complainant added.

Rai SHO Viveik Malik said a case had been registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Arms Act.