Sections
Home / Cities / Man shoots nephew dead, injures cousin over land dispute in Sonepat

Man shoots nephew dead, injures cousin over land dispute in Sonepat

The accused had called the victims to the field to sort out the dispute but fired at them instead

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 13:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Rohtak

(Representative Image/HT )

A 34-year-old man was shot dead and his father injured after his uncle fired shots at them over a land dispute in Sonepat’s Palda village on Friday night.

The victim has been identified as Devender. His father, Sahab Singh, awas discharged from the government hospital in Sonepat on Saturday.

Sahab told the police that he and his son had gone to visit their fields on Friday night after the accused, Mahabir, called them to sort out the land dispute.

“However, he fired shots at my son and me. My son died on the spot and locals rushed me to the hospital,” the complainant added.



Rai SHO Viveik Malik said a case had been registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Arms Act.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Woman hisss-terically calls for help after spotting snake in her car. Then…
Jun 20, 2020 13:28 IST
We are proud of our soldiers’ sacrifice in Ladakh: PM Modi
Jun 20, 2020 13:25 IST
Plea filed in Karnataka HC to transfer Amulya Leona case to NIA
Jun 20, 2020 13:24 IST
Will lead to test evasion: Kejriwal on 5-day institutional quarantine order
Jun 20, 2020 13:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.