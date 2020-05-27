Sections
Home / Cities / Man shot at during morning walk in Sector 68

Man shot at during morning walk in Sector 68

Noida: A 60-year-old man was allegedly shot at by an unidentified person in Sector 68 on Wednesday morning when he was out for a morning walk, the police said, adding that he is now out of danger. The...

Updated: May 27, 2020 23:00 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Noida:

A 60-year-old man was allegedly shot at by an unidentified person in Sector 68 on Wednesday morning when he was out for a morning walk, the police said, adding that he is now out of danger.

The victim, identified as Sukhpal Singh, is a resident of Garhi Chaukhandi village under Phase 3 police jurisdiction. According to the police, the incident took place around 5.15am.

“An unknown person shot at the victim and fled the scene. We got to know about the incident when a jogger called the police helpline. Singh’s family members and passersby took him to a private hospital in Sector 71. He received an injury to his shoulder and is recuperating now,” said Ankur Aggarwal, additional deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2.



Based on the complaint of the victim’s younger brother, Vijay Pal, a case of attempt to murder (Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code) has been registered at the Phase 3 police station, the police said.

Police officials said that this was not a robbery attempt as the suspect did not try to take Singh’s valuables. Prima facie it seems that Singh was attacked by someone who was familiar with his routine, said the police.

“The family has not mentioned any personal enmity. However, we are exploring all possible angles and nothing has been ruled out yet,” said Harish Chandra, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2.

The officials said that for now there are no clues about the shooter. The CCTV footage from the nearby areas will be scanned to trace the suspect, they said.

The victim is a property owner which he had leased to multiple tenants and property disputes could also be behind the attack, said the police.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Quarantine fitness: Train like Karan Oberoi
May 27, 2020 23:50 IST
Another cop succumbs to Covid-19, death toll in Mumbai Police at 13
May 27, 2020 23:49 IST
BEST employee defeats Covid-19, resumes duty 4 days before retirement
May 27, 2020 23:48 IST
CEPC to organise fairs to attract domestic market
May 27, 2020 23:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.