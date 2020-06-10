Man shot dead by attackers who had come to kill an acquaintance

Sections
Updated: Jun 10, 2020 23:59 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Gurugram A 31-year-old man was shot dead by a group of assailants, who were hired to kill his friend over an alleged financial dispute, in Farrukhnagar on Tuesday night, the police said. No arrest has been made in the case yet.

The victim has been identified as Anil Kumar, who lived in Patli village of Farrukhnagar. According to the police, the incident took place around 8.45pm, when the Kumar and the friend, Amardeep Sethi, were consuming liquor at the latter’s plot in Patli.

They were approached by a man, who asked Sethi for a bottle of country-made liquor and returned after being informed that Sethi was no longer in the business of selling liquor. However, getting suspicious of the man’s behaviour, Sethi followed him, a police official said.

“He saw at least three persons in an SUV, who were armed, and ran to a secluded spot. The accused persons then entered the plot and fired indiscriminately at the victim,” the police official said.



In the police complaint, Sethi named one Vikas as a suspect. “I had introduced Vikas to a friend and both had an agreement regarding distribution of liquor during the lockdown. One of Vikas’ cars, carrying a consignment of liquor, was caught by the police in Jhajjar and since then, he had been insisting that I pay ₹60,000 for the loss. I had told him that I had no role in it. Since then, there had been enmity and he had threatened me. The accused had come to attack me and I managed to escape,” he said in the FIR.

The police said that Kumar was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead, adding that he suffered at least six gunshot wounds. The assailants fired at least 10 gunshots, some of which hit a wall, the police said.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and section 25/54/59 of the Arms Act at Farrukhnagar police station, said police.

