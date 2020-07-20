Sections
Home / Cities / Man shot dead in Ambala village

Man shot dead in Ambala village

In another incident, a Yamunanagar youth, who was attacked by an acquaintance on July 1, succumbed to injuries on Sunday

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

A 26-year-old man was shot dead while he was working in his fields in Khanpur Brahmana village on Sunday. His cousin Ramesh Kumar said, “Deepak was carrying fodder on his head when I saw the man going towards him and heard a gun shot. Later I found Deepak unconscious and took him to the civil hospital where the doctor declared him dead and stated bullet injury on the right side of his chest as the cause. He had an old rivalry with Atul alias Chinha and others of the same village.”

SP Abhishek Jorwal said, “The family has named a group with whom they had an old dispute.”

An FIR was registered against Vikas, Harnpreet, Manish, Krishn, and Rajesh under sections 302, 120-B of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act at Panjokhara police station.

Youth succumbs to assault injuries



Lalit, a 24-year-old Yamunanagar resident, who was attacked by an acquaintance on July 1, succumbed to injuries on Sunday. Gandhi Nagar police station in-charge said, “Lalit was discharged from the hospital a few days back but was admitted again after his condition deteriorated. We’ll add Section 302 to the FIR.”



One of Lalit’s relatives alleged that he had told them that the incident took place when he had gone out with his friend on July 1. His friend got into a fight with accused Karan, who asked him to leave the spot. “When he was leaving, Karan attacked him with an axe from behind and Lalit retaliated by hitting him on his chest,” the relative said. SP Kamaldeep Goyal said, “We have taken fresh statements and are waiting for the autopsy report to initiate further investigation.”

