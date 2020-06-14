Man shot dead in Jind for ‘refusing to sell liquor’

Five assailants came in a Toyota Fortuner and pumped three bullets into victim’s body when he was sleeping outside his factory. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 34-year-old man was shot dead when he was sleeping outside his factory in Jind’s Nidana village in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Kumar. As per information, five assailants came in a Toyota Fortuner around 3am and pumped three bullets into Sandeep’s body when he was asleep.

The victim’s brother Amandeep told the police that his brother had been killed as he had refused to sell liquor illegally after the panchayat passed a resolution to shut down liquor vends in the village.

“Five men, Sudhir, Naveen, Ajay, Sumit and Devender of Shamlo Kalan village, had been pressuring my brother to sell liquor in the village but he refused due to which they shot him dead.”

Gatauli Chowki in-charge Kulbir Singh, who is the investigating officer, said, a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the five persons.