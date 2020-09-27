Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Man shot dead in Jind

Man shot dead in Jind

A case has been registered against the man’s wife and her alleged lover.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 18:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

A 28-year-old man was shot dead in Jind’s Sedha Majra late on Saturday night, police said. The victim Manoj Kumar was working as a mechanic.

In her complaint to the police, his mother Birmati Devi said her son was allegedly killed by Suresh alias Kala of their village as he had illicit relations with her daughter-in-law. “My son Manoj had objected to his wife’s relationship with Suresh. My son and his wife also had marital disputes. We suspect that Manoj’s wife Pooja and Suresh hatched a conspiracy to kill my son,” she said.

Uchana police station in-charge Krishan Kumar said Manoj was shot dead on his way back home from work. “He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. We have registered a case of murder and criminal conspiracy against Suresh and the victim’s wife,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
Sep 27, 2020 18:30 IST
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Sep 27, 2020 16:59 IST
Covid-19 reinfection cases under investigation, says Hardh Vardhan
Sep 27, 2020 18:42 IST
India’s Covid-19 recoveries close to 5 million, 76% come from 10 states, UTs
Sep 27, 2020 18:19 IST

latest news

A day after Fadnavis-Raut meeting, Sharad Pawar visits Uddhav Thackeray
Sep 27, 2020 18:52 IST
Man shot dead in Jind
Sep 27, 2020 18:48 IST
China’s push to be a climate leader | HT Editorial
Sep 27, 2020 18:47 IST
Address farmers’ issues now | HT Editorial
Sep 27, 2020 18:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.