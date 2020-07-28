Man shot dead outside his house in Narela village

Sections
Updated: Jul 28, 2020 23:16 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man, who was a witness in a two-year-old murder case, was killed after unidentified assailants opened fire at him outside his home in Khera Khurd village in outer Delhi’s Narela on Monday night. At least half a dozen rounds were fired and at least four bullets hit the man, identified by his first name Ravi, police said.

The police said that they suspect that Ravi, who also had a criminal background, may have been killed either over personal enmity or because of the rivalry between two gangs, whose leaders are presently lodged in Tihar jail. Ravi was a witness in a murder case of 2018 registered in outer Delhi. “We are probing if his murder is linked with that case,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Gaurav Sharma.

Around 9 pm on Monday, Ravi was standing outside his home when three-four men arrived and opened fire at him.

After hearing the gunshots, Ravi’s father, Vikram, rushed out and found his son bleeding. The suspects fled in a car after seeing Ravi’s family members and neighbours, said a police officer, quoting the statements by local residents.



“Ravi’s family rushed him to Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital, where he was declared brought dead. A case of murder has been registered at the Narela Industrial Area police station. It is being probed from all possible angles,” said DCP Sharma.

There were rumours on local social media groups that Ravi had recently been taken to Tihar jail to identify a prime accused in the 2018 murder case and that he may have been killed for becoming the witness. “As of now, we have not come across any such development. Ravi’s family has also not alleged anything, so far,” the DCP added.

The police said that they were scanning footage of CCTV cameras on the possible routes that the attackers may have taken while fleeing the crime spot.

