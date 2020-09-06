Man shot dead over land dispute in Una’s Haroli

A 38-year-old man was shot dead over a land dispute at Bhadsali village in Haroli sub-division of Himachal Pradesh’s Una district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased Ashwini Kumar worked as a Chowkidar in the revenue department. The accused has been identified as Suresh Kumar, son of Harjot Singh of the same village. The dispute arose over construction of an irrigation tank on the land owned by Suresh which the other party claimed to be theirs.

Local panchayat pradhan Ashwini Jaswal was also on the spot to resolve the dispute when the incident took place.

Jaswal in his statement to the police alleged that Harjot and his sons first assaulted Ashwini Kumar and him. Later, Harjot’s son Suresh shot at Ashwani in the chest. The accused also shot at Jaswal but he escaped the bullet and fled into the nearby fields.

Kumar was rushed to the nearby hospital by his family, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Haroli deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Anil Mehta said the accused have been arrested and booked under Section 302 (Murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

The body has been handed over to the family after autopsy.