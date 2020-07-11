Sections
Man, son electrocuted to death in Jalandhar; PSPCL marks inquiry

Man, son electrocuted to death in Jalandhar; PSPCL marks inquiry

PSPCL officials say a low-tension wire broke and fell in a narrow lane, where water had accumulated; duo came in contact with it and died

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 19:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jalandhar

A 35-year-old man and his 11-year-old son were electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a live wire during heavy rain in Jalandhar’s Peer Bodla locality on Friday night. The deceased have been identified as Gulshan and his son Munna. The incident took place around 9pm when they were returning home on their bike.

PSPCL deputy chief engineer (operations) Harjinder Singh Bansal said that a low-tension wire broke and fell in a narrow lane, where water had accumulated. The duo came in contacted with the wire and got electrocuted. As per information, locals had called PSPCL officials after hearing their screams but by the time the power was turned off in the area, they had died.

“I have marked an inquiry into the incident and officials, including SDO and executive engineer, have gone for inspection and rectified the fault in wires,” he said.

