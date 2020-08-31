Man stabbed multiple times outside police station during dispute over not returning borrowed laptop

New Delhi: A dispute over returning a borrowed laptop led to a 32-year-old man being stabbed multiple times by four suspects near the Timarpur police station in North Delhi early Saturday, police said.

Police said the victim, Naresh Singh, was stabbed four times while his family alleged he had received at least eight stab wounds. Singh’s condition remained serious through Monday as well.

Singh’s cousin, Jaswant, said the victim ran towards the Timarpur police station -- a walking distance from the crime scene -- and shouted to the police for help, forcing the suspects to escape.

Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (north), said one of the suspects had been nabbed while a search was on for the others.

Singh lives with his family in Timarpur and is a cab driver. His cousin, Jaswant, who witnessed the alleged knife attack, said the injured man is the sole earning member of his family that includes his wife, two children, mother and three sisters.

A senior police officer said that a few months ago, Singh had taken his friend’s laptop to lend to a local man named Suresh Malhotra. “Malhotra wasn’t returning the laptop and this led to a dispute,” the officer said.

Late Friday night, Singh and Malhotra had a quarrel over the issue but people in the neighbourhood intervened to separate them.

The two men, however, met again around 1 am on Saturday when a local offered to sort out the matter. “Singh and I arrived in our car and Malhotra arrived by another car with some of his friends,” said Jaswant, adding the crime spot was barely 50 metres from the police station.

Jaswant said the mediation turned into a quarrel during which Malhotra opened fire but missed. “Several men began stabbing my cousin while I ran to the police station to seek help,” Jaswant said.

The policemen rushed an injured Singh to Sushruta Trauma Centre where he remains critical. A case of attempt to murder and under the Arms Act has been registered.