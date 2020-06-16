Sections
Home / Cities / Man tests positive 4 days after wedding, 144 quarantined

Man tests positive 4 days after wedding, 144 quarantined

A 22-year-old man who works as a lab technician with a hospital in Jawhar tested positive for Covid-19 just four days after his wedding. While his wife has tested negative, Dr...

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 00:38 IST

By Ram Parmar,

A 22-year-old man who works as a lab technician with a hospital in Jawhar tested positive for Covid-19 just four days after his wedding. While his wife has tested negative, Dr Kishore Desale, taluka medical officer of Jawhar, has quarantined 144 people who came in contact with them. Some villages in Jawhar have been declared containment zones.

The lab technician and three nurses were tested for the virus after they came in contact with a bus driver who was admitted in the hospital for Covid-19 and the report arrived on Sunday stating that the technician was positive. The man is currently admitted in the newly opened Covid care centre in Posheri, said Desale.

Meantime, the villages of Kelghar, where the wedding took place, along with Pipurna, Dongachi Mait, Navapada, Gorwadi, Jambhulvihir, Sakhri have been declared as containment zones, he said.

In Palghar district, so far 61 Covid deaths have been reported with 1,911 positive cases, said an official from the district information office.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

HT Salutes: Caterer in Mumbai distributes 2,000 meals daily to the needy
Jun 16, 2020 01:27 IST
Change in colour of Lonar lake: HC issues directions to authorities
Jun 16, 2020 01:19 IST
‘Good Samaritan’, accomplice rape 14-year-old in public park in Ludhiana, booked
Jun 16, 2020 01:05 IST
School fee issue: Punjab and Haryana HC defers hearing till Friday
Jun 16, 2020 01:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.