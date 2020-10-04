Man thrashed, robbed of ₹50,000 in Ludhiana

Police on Sunday booked two persons for thrashing a 38-year-old man and robbing him of ₹50,000 in Kutbewal Gujran village.

The accused have been identified as Shanty and Kewal Singh, both residents of Kutbewal Gujran village.

Complainant Sukhdev Singh of the same village said that he runs a chit fund scheme and was going to members’ house to collect money. He stopped his scooter on the roadside to attend a call when the accused who were passing from the area, started abusing him for parking his vehicle on road.

Soon, they landed in a heated argument and the accused started thrashing Sukhdev and made off with ₹50,000 from his scooter.

ASI Ram Kishan, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 323, 379, 506, 341 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Ladhowal police station.