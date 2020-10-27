Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Man tries to drive over closed rail crossing, hit by train in Jungpura

Man tries to drive over closed rail crossing, hit by train in Jungpura

New Delhi: A 50-year-old man was injured after he was hit by a speeding goods train when he tried to drive through a closed railway track in Jungpura on Tuesday evening.The...

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 22:57 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: A 50-year-old man was injured after he was hit by a speeding goods train when he tried to drive through a closed railway track in Jungpura on Tuesday evening.

The incident was reported around 4.37 pm when the government railway police at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway station received information that a vehicle had collided with a good train under the Jungpura-Bhogal flyover and a man was trapped inside.

The GRP staff reached spot and found that a Honda Amaze car was stuck under the wheels of a goods train. “With the help of fire fighters, the car was cut open and the man was pulled out. He was sent to AIIMS trauma centre in an ambulance where he is under treatment,” a senior police officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Railways) Harendra Kumar Singh said the man was identified as Mohan Lal, who is employed as a driver.

“Preliminary probe revealed after dropping his employer near Jal Vihar on Tuesday, Lal was heading towards Lajpat Nagar when, apparently to take a short cut, he drove towards the railway tracks that were closed from both sides. In the meantime, a goods train approached Lal’s car. He failed to escape in time and was hit,” Singh said.

His condition is stable and a probe is under way, he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 28, 2020 03:27 IST
Bihar Election 2020: 71 seats in Bihar go to polls today
Oct 28, 2020 04:07 IST
RS polls set to push up BJP tally in House
Oct 28, 2020 01:12 IST
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
Oct 28, 2020 00:53 IST

latest news

PM Modi, Sitharaman take stock of economy as centre
Oct 28, 2020 04:49 IST
‘17% Covid deaths linked to pollution’
Oct 28, 2020 04:45 IST
Rajasthan Wine freezer case: Victim’s kin tell cops not to take action
Oct 28, 2020 04:40 IST
EC pulls up Kamal Nath over remark
Oct 28, 2020 04:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.