Man who drags cop on car bonnet to evade fine is MTech and unemployed: PCMC police

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 21:59 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar,

Pune: The car driver who was arrested for endangering the life of a constable who was trying to fine him for not wearing face mask is an M Tech from IIT, Powai and was unemployed since 2015, according to the police.

The car driver Yuvaraj Kisan Hanuvale (45) was arrested under IPC 307 (attempt to murder) for endangering the life of constable Abasaheb Vijay Kumar Sawant attached to Chinchwad traffic branch.

Investigating officer assistant inspector Raju Thubal said, “The accused has committed the offence as he was enraged. His family members told us that he was unstable due to job loss in 2015. His son serves in the army and they stay in a posh residential area.”

The on-duty Sawant was dragged by Hanuvale on the bonnet of his car after the latter did not stop despite being signalled for not wearing mask. Some bikers and a vehicle later blocked the road, thus forcing the car driver to stop. Hanuvale was taken in for police interrogation. He was later arrested in the evening, according to the police.



Hanuvale was produced at the PCMC court which remanded him into three days police custody. Investigators said that the accused showed signs of stress and tension during their preliminary course of investigation.

Additional police commissioner Ramnath Pokale said, “The accused has been arrested under relevant sections. He committed the crime in a fit of anger and sped ahead with his vehicle endangering the life of the constable,” he said.

Besides IPC 307, the police have invoked IPC 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), IPC 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and Motor Vehicle Act 24(2) 177.

